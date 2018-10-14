Lok Sabha polls: AAP appoints Brijesh Goyal, Rajpal Solanki in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi seats

The party announced senior leader Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki as in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party Sunday announced party in-charges for 2 out of 7 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party announced senior leader Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki as in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Earlier, there were conjectures that BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats. Speaking to media, party’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said Yashwant Sinha was approached to contest from New Delhi seat but he decided to campaign against PM Narendra Modi across the country.

There was no announcement about Shatrughan Sinha’s candidature on any party ticket. The party has named its in-charges for all seven constituencies in Delhi. The party will soon announce its candidate for the 5 seats, Rai said.

Earlier, the party had announced Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey and Atishi Marlena, Guggan Singh Ranga and Pankaj Gupta as the in-charges of South Delhi seat, North East Delhi seat, East Delhi constituency, North West Delhi constituency, and Chandni Chowk. There are speculations that the in-charges will be ultimately announced as party’s candidates for the polls in 2019.