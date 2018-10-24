Lok Sabha polls 2019: Sharad Pawar predicts hung assembly, says Narendra Modi will not be PM after election

Sharad Pawar said he did not see the possibility of all non-BJP parties coming together at the national level to take on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar Tuesday predicted a hung assembly in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Pawar said he did not see the possibility of all non-BJP parties coming together at the national level to take on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The NCP chief, however, said that he was trying to bring opposition parties on a common platform.

Pawar also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led central government over Ram temple issue and said that it has popped up since the development agenda has failed. Pawar claimed Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister after the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, adding that a change in regime will take place at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Asked whether the NCP will support Nitin Gadkari for the prime ministerial post, Pawar said, “I would not support anybody from the BJP”.

The NCP chief said that there were leaders like HD Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral who became prime ministers by “accident” and that he did not want to be part of “accidents”.

“I do not see the possibility of a uniform national alliance since political situation on the ground varies from state to state. I am talking to different parties to bring them on a common platform,” Pawar said during an interaction at ‘Mumbai Manthan’ conclave organised by news channel Aaj Tak.

The NCP chief said that the current situation in the country was similar to the one in 2004. “There will be change in government in Delhi and Maharashtra. No single party can provide an alternative. I do not think Narendra Modi will be prime minister after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Pawar claimed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s stature in the BJP and the country was much bigger than Modi and still, there was a change.