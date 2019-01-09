Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar meet over seat-sharing in Maharashtra

A few seats will also be given to some smaller parties that are part of the alliance in Maharashtra, they said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and are learnt to have discussed the seat sharing arrangement between the two parties in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are understood to have given final shape to the seat sharing arrangement and the same will be announced soon, sources said the two parties are likely to contest almost an equal number of seat in the state. A few seats will also be given to some smaller parties that are part of the alliance in Maharashtra, they said.

The issue of giving seats to smaller parties to the alliance was discussed in the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar, the sources said. AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present during the meeting, according to sources. Gandhi also discussed the Maharashtra seat sharing arrangement with Congress leaders from the state including PCC chief Ashok Chavana and CLP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, they said.

The leaders are giving final touches to the parliamentary election seat-sharing arrangement and the way forward in bringing together various opposition parties under a common platform to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, the sources said.