Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi constitutes 9-member ‘core committee’ for elections comprising P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday constituted a 9-member 'core group committee' for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

By: | Updated: August 25, 2018 5:40 PM
rahul gandhi, congress core committee, congress core committee 2019 lok sabha elections The core committee included the names senior leaders P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday constituted a 9-member ‘core group committee’ for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The core committee included the names senior leaders P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Apart from the core committee, Gandhi also constituted a 19-member Manifesto Committee which included senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor. Gandhi also constituted a 13 member Publicity Committee which included Rajeev Shukla and Kumar Ketkar as prominent members.

Party’s key nine-member Core Group Committee also comprised A K Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K C Veugopal.

Ashok Gehlot, party General Secretary, said that party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

