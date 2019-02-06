Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Kamal Haasan rules out alliance for general elections

While responding to a question on whether MNM will ally with DMK for general elections, he said: “We would rather contest alone. We are very clear about it. No change in this stand.” (PTI)

Putting all speculation to rest, Kamal Haasan on Wednesday ruled out any alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year. Speaking on this, the veteran actor said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest upcoming polls alone.

Earlier, it was expected that Haasan would join hands with the Congress in the upcoming polls. The actor, who entered the politics last year, has criticised the centre on many issues. Alliance with the BJP was never on the card. Last year in February, Haasan while responding to his political affiliation said: “My colour is definitely not saffron.”

Recently, Haasan called the interim budget a very “self-serving” budget. In a series of tweets, the actor said: “All the promises in this interim budget made to the middle class and the farmers might look impressive prima facie but if broken down to per diem/day allowance, it would amount to a paltry sum.”

He further said that economic experts would easily be able to pick holes on this budget. “But what is obvious even to the common man is that this budget sounds in some parts like the legitimate version of money for votes,” he added.

Suggesting the possible change in the upcoming elections, Haasan said: “While the party in power might reap the benefits of this dole, what if the People of India choose another party? Why would the new party in power continue with these budgetary ideas, which they are already critical of? The bottom line is, it is a very “self-serving” budget by the Government.”