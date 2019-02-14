Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP appoints Y Satya Kumar as in-charge for Kerala

Published: February 14, 2019

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar was on Thursday appointed as in-charge of Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls and Nirmal Surana, a leader from Karnataka, as co-incharge, the party said in a statement. The BJP did not win any of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state in the 2014 elections and has eyed it as one of the regions where it may make gains in the coming polls.

The Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-LDF are the two main forces in the state. Seeking to woo Hindu voters, the saffron party has taken an aggressive stand against the implementation of a Supreme Court order that struck down the ban on the entry of women of menstruating age in the Sabarimala temple.

