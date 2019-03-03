Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Are you an NRI? Here are steps to enrol as voter in India

By: | Updated: March 3, 2019 3:32 PM

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: To participate in the election process as a citizen, one needs to be a registered voter in an assembly/parliamentary constituency in India.

There are many Indian citizens who are staying abroad for several reasons and wish to vote in the elections. For them, the ECI has a provision to enter their name in the electoral roll.

Lok Sabha election: The Election Commission of India has recently ended speculation about a delay in the conduct of the Lok Sabha elections and stated that the general elections will be held on time. The schedule for the polls is yet to be released.

Who can register?

One can enrol as an NRI Voter or Overseas electors if h/she is a citizen of India and is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country and are otherwise eligible to be registered as an elector in the Passport address.

Steps to enrol as a voter

-The first step begins with filling Form 6A — which is available online at www.nvsp.in — and upload the requisite proofs.

-Alternatively, download Form 6A from ECI website at www.eci.gov.in. Fill Form 6A in 2 copies. Indian Missions provide forms free of cost.

Documents required with Form 6

-One passport size coloured photograph. Photocopies of self-attested pages of the passport containing a photograph, address in India.

-Page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement

Moreover, the form can be submitted in person or by post. If the application is sent by post, the photocopy of each of the documents should be duly self-attested.

The Verification process:

-Booth Level Officer will visit the address mentioned in the passport and enquire to verify the copies of documents.

-During the verification, if no relative is available or willing to give a declaration, the documents will be sent for verification to the concerned Indian Mission.

How to Vote

An overseas elector is not issued an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) & will be allowed to vote in person at the polling station on the production of your original passport.

