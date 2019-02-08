Lok Sabha polls 2019: Amit Shah takes stock of BJP’s poll preparation

By: | Updated: February 8, 2019 3:14 AM

BJP flags will be hoisted in over 5 crore houses in the country, as part of the party's 'mera parivaar, Bhajapa parivaar" campaign, between February 12 and March 2, a party statement said.

Lok Sabha polls, poll issues, election issue, election commision, Amit Shah, Amit Shah twitter, BJP chief, Congress, poll preparation, 2019 general

BJP president Amit Shah discussed election strategy and took stock of the party’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with state unit presidents during a video conference meeting on Thursday.

BJP flags will be hoisted in over 5 crore houses in the country, as part of the party’s ‘mera parivaar, Bhajapa parivaar” campaign, between February 12 and March 2, a party statement said.

READ ALSO | UP Budget 2019-20: From WiFi in colleges, airport in Ayodhya to Rs 6,000 crore for Swachh Bharat; key highlights

Shah told them that BJP workers and supporters will put up the flags at their houses, and later discussed poll strategy with the leaders.

The party’s national general secretaries and general secretary (organisation) of all states also participated in the video conference meeting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha polls 2019: Amit Shah takes stock of BJP’s poll preparation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition