Lok Sabha passes Supreme Court judges bill

The Lok Sabha Monday gave its nod to a bill to increase the strength of Supreme Court judges from the present 30 to 33.

As of now, the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 30 judges, plus the chief justice of India — 31 judges.

Once the bill gets parliamentary approval, its sanctioned strength will go up to 33, plus the CJI, according to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill piloted by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.