Lok Sabha passes 16 bills in winter session, including Triple Talaq and upper caste quota bill

Contrary to the fears of the entire session being washed out due to the confrontation between an invigourated opposition and the government, this winter session seems to be a success for the government in terms of pushing its legislative agenda before the crucial general election in April-May this year.

The tussle between the government and the opposition was so intense that Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to name 49 members of the opposition parties for persistently and wilfully causing disruptions under rule 374 of the house automatically barring them from participating in the remaining sitting of the house.

Despite the renewed confrontation with the opposition, the government was able to pass sixteen bills in the seventeen sittings of the Lok Sabha before it was adjourned on Tuesday night. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house Sine Die (for an indefinite period) after the house passed the constitutional amendment bill to provide a 10% reservation to candidates from economically weaker sections of upper castes after a five hour long marathon debate.

In addition to the 124th constitutional amendment bill, the Lok Sabha also passed 15 other important bills including an appropriation bill (No. 6) of 2018 approving the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY 2018-19.

The other important bills are: Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, the Consumer Protection Bill, the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities and Amendment Bill, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, the Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, the Companies Amendment Bill the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill, the Personal Laws Amendment Bill, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, the DNA Technology Regulation of Application Bill, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Appropriation Bill (6) of 2018, and the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2018.