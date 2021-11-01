  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lok Sabha elections: West Bengal BJP chief says party aiming to increase tally to 25 seats in 2024

November 01, 2021

Reacting to Majumder's assertion, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said the BJP leader's claims show that he is inexperienced and has no idea of the ground reality.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder has said his party will aim at winning at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election.

Majumder, after attending a BJP meeting, told reporters on Sunday that the saffron party has coined the slogan ‘Ebar 25 paar’ (we will cross 25 this time) keeping in mind the Parliamentary election.

“Twenty five is our minimum target in the next Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal. From 18 seats at present, we will gift at least 25 seats to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi in 2024,? he asserted.

The BJP clinched 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in West Bengal in 2019, 16 more than it had managed in the 2014 elections.

“The BJP got 77 seats in the assembly polls, but with many of its MLAs having joined the TMC, the tally is effectively 70 now. By any arithmetic, the saffron party will not secure more than 10-11 seats in the Lok Sabha polls,” Roy said.

