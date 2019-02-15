Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi forms key poll-related panels of Congress in Delhi, MP and Meghalaya

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 8:45 AM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee and election management team for Meghalaya.

Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Sheila DikshitHe also formed the party’s election committee, coordination committee, media committee, manifesto committee and the election management team for Madhya Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed key poll-related panels for the party’s Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya units on Thursday. He formed the election committee, the coordination committee, the campaign committee, the publicity committee, the manifesto committee, the media coordination committee and the election management team of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit was named as the head of the coordination committee and the election committee. Gandhi also formed the party’s election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee and election management team for Meghalaya.

He also formed the party’s election committee, coordination committee, media committee, manifesto committee and the election management team for Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was named as the head of the party’s election committee in the state. Meanwhile, Rahul Thakur was appointed the vice-president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

