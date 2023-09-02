Lok Sabha 2024 polls: As the Centre called for a five-day Special Session of the Parliament from September 18, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has lent credence to his anticipation of early Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Mumbai following the two-day INDIA bloc meeting, Nitish Kumar on Friday said, “You need to understand that this special session is a sign that they are thinking of early polls, the possibility of which I have been seeing and sharing with you all for quite some time.”

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that a Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) was being called from September 18-22 that will have five sittings. However, the agenda of the Special Session is kept under wraps.

The JD(U) leader, whose party has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, did not respond to queries about ‘one nation one election’, but added, “There are issues which will be strongly raised during the upcoming session.”

“This government is dragging its feet on the issue of caste census. Forget a caste census, it has not even begun the census which, as per norms, should have been completed long back. This government has time for all other things,” said the former NDA ally, who got a caste survey done in the state after the Centre made it clear that it would not conduct separate headcounts for social groups other than SCs and STs.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference organised after the two-day conclave of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Kumar expressed confidence the newly formed Opposition bloc will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whenever elections are held.

“The BJP wants to change the country’s history. Our aim is to strengthen the country and ensure welfare of all sections of society. We are moving expeditiously. Elections (to Lok Sabha) can be held early and we have to be alert,” said the JD(U) leader.

Kumar said the possibility of early parliamentary elections, otherwise due in April-May 2024, was discussed in the meeting. “The deliberations during the meeting was that people at the Centre will now have to go. We will be together and not allow history to be changed,” said the Bihar CM, targeting the BJP.