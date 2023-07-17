Lok Sabha elections: NDA meeting on July 18 to counter Opposition’s show of strength in Bengaluru

It promises to be a politically charged week ahead with the Opposition as well as the ruling National Democratic Alliance as the warring sides begin formal deliberations to get battle-ready for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

While 24 Opposition parties are expected to get together for a two-day huddle in Bengaluru starting today, the BJP-led NDA has also lined up a meeting of its partners — old and new — in the national capital on Tuesday.

As many as 24 Opposition parties are set to join the meeting of Opposition leaders amid attempts to forge a national alliance of like-minded parties with the ultimate aim to defeat the BJP in the general elections and displace Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country.

The number of parties attending the Bengaluru meeting is a significant step up from the first meeting held in Patna where 14 parties marked their presence. While the number of parties willing to join the conglomerate rises, the crucial issues of PM face and seat-sharing are likely to be left to state units and a later date.

On the tentative agenda for this two-day meeting scheduled in Bengaluru is the name of the alliance as well as the future venue of the meeting. With the agenda remaining the same as the Patna meeting last month, the huddle is more of a show of numbers and sends an impression that the Opposition alliance is gathering momentum and support.

Spread over two days, the Opposition leaders will join an informal meeting followed by a dinner hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday while a marathon meeting will take place from 11 am on Tuesday.

As many as 19 parties, including the BJP, will participate in a meeting of the NDA called by party president JP Nadda in the national capital on July 18. The meeting will be chaired by the BJP president as well as PM Modi.

The BJP chief sent out letters to allies old and new, including the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha. Being held just two days before the onset of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the NDA meeting is unlikely to focus on floor coordination and instead act as the NDA’s own show of strength.

The move comes amid ongoing attempts by the BJP’s top leadership to woo back lost allies, a shift in strategy from a few years ago when the BJP appeared to be confident of a victory on its own. The recent talks between top BJP leaders, including Home minister Amit Shah with leaders of former alliance partners like the Akali Dal and the TDP are seen as efforts part of this new strategy.