Lok Sabha elections: Mayawati says BSP will contest alone if not given respectable seat share

Grand Alliance for 2019: BSP to contest alone if not given respectable share of seats

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said her party will not go for an alliance in next year’s general elections if it doesn’t get a respectable share of seats. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the BSP chief said, “We will agree to alliance anywhere and in any election only when we get a respectable share of seats, otherwise BSP will contest alone.” With about seven months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all the opposition parties are planning to form a grand alliance to remove the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the power. In the recently held by-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur, the united alliance of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had defeated the ruling BJP.

Earlier on May 27, 2018, addressing the party national convention at Lucknow, the former Rajya Sabha MP had said that BSP will tie up with a party only after getting a respectable number of seats, or else the party considers it better to contest alone. She also asserted that BSP is in talks with several parties for an alliance.

The BSP supremo also said that she has no relation with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Mayawati said that she is related to only the common people, Dalits and people from backward castes. The statement comes after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan had called the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as ‘Buaji’ (aunt).

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BSP chief said that the saffron party is hiding their failures by diversionary tactics. Attacking the saffron party, Mayawati said that BJP is trying to gain political gain by using the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“BJP Governments in states and in the Centre are trying to hide their failures by diversionary tactics. They have not fulfilled their election promises. They are trying to use Atal ji’s death for political gains.” The BSP chief has levelled allegation exactly one month after the death of former PM. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had passed away on August 16, 2018, at a hospital in the national capital.