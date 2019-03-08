Lok Sabha elections: Man who threatened to ‘chop’ Narendra Modi ‘into pieces’ is Congress candidate from Saharanpur

By: | Updated: March 8, 2019 12:32 PM

While Priyanka's absence from the initial list hogged the limelight, Congress' decision to field Masood is sure to spark a controversy.

Narendra Modi, Saharanpur, Imraan masood, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi Varanasi, Priyanka gandhi, Rae Bareli, Amethi, modi in kanpur, modi in varanasi
Imran Masood, the man who had threatened to “chop Narendra Modi into pieces” in the run-up to the 2014 general elections, has been named the Congress candidate for Saharanpur in the party’s first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The first list of candidates released by the Congress party on Thursday had 15 names, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who will contest from Raebareli and Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Contrary to expectations, the party has not named general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

While Priyanka’s absence from the initial list hogged the limelight, Congress’ decision to field Masood is sure to spark a controversy.

In the heat of the Lok Sabha poll campaign in 2014, Masood had said: “Voh Gujarat samjh raha he, 4% he musalman Gujarat me, Yaha (UP) 42% Musalman he, Gujarat bna dega. Uski boti kaat denge choti choti…(He is thinking this is Gujarat where there are 4 percent Muslims. Here (UP), there are 42 percent Muslims, he will make it like Gujarat. Will chop him into pieces.)”

Masood was jailed for his hate speech in March 2014 when Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat was a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post. He was later released on bail and was the Congress candidate for the Saharanpur seat for the national election and had lost to BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, whose party, alongside an ally, won 72 of the Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress vows payback after 2014 defeat to Nitin Gadkari in RSS fortress 

After Masood’s arrest for the hate speech, Rahul Gandhi had condemned the remark, saying, “Local candidate using harsh words about the opposition. This is not the Congress way.”

In 2015 too, Imran Masood was spotted standing next to Rahul Gandhi during his Saharanpur padyatra, raising many eyebrows. “I am not communal number 1. I have apologised for my mistake. But in BJP who have made hate speeches have not apologized,” he was quoted by NDTV as saying.

In 2016 as well, Masood was given a huge role in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in the state. He was made one of the four party Vice-Presidents in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidate list for lok sabha elections 2019 has generated buzz in political corridors with the party choosing not to name Priyanka Gandhi who entered active politics in January 2019 as the new party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the traditional bastion of BJP’s firebrand leader and current chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first list names four from Gujarat and 11 candidates from UP. As expected, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will contest for Amethi and Raebareli seats, which have been strongholds for the family since 2004.

It is to be noted that both Amethi and Raebareli, the Gandhi legacy seats in Uttar Pradesh, are the only seats Congress had won in the 2014 general elections. On the other hand, it did choose to field its senior leaders from UP. Salman Khurshid will contest from Farrukhabad where he had lost in 2014.

Other leaders named in the first list of the Congress are RPN Singh from Kushi Nagar, Annu Tandon from Unnao, Jitin Prasad from Dhaurahra, Brij Lal Khabri from Jalaun, Nirmal Khatri from Faizabad and Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections: Man who threatened to ‘chop’ Narendra Modi ‘into pieces’ is Congress candidate from Saharanpur
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition