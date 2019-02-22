Lok Sabha Elections: Easily update your name and address in voter ID card thru this helpline number

Lok Sabha election 2019: How to apply for voter ID card online and offline

Election Commission has revamped its helpline service available through 1950 number ahead of Lok Sabha elections, making it easier for voters to get authentic information about their registration.

Now the users can check the details of their personal information, polling station and also access the details of polling officers right from booth level to the district election officres by using the voter helpline number 1950.

The same information can also be accessed through the voter helpline mobile application developed by the commission or by visiting the dedicated portal www.nvsp.in

How to get information through free SMS service

Voters can also use free SMS service just sending SMS to 1950 helpline number.

Users can send information in below mentioned format to get the desired information.

(i) ECI <EPIC Number> <0 (for reply in English) or <1 (for reply in the regional language).

(ii) ECIPS <EPIC Number>

This will fetch the address of the polling station, where the said EPIC number bearer needs to go to cast the vote.

(iii) ECICONTACT <EPIC Number>

This will fetch the reply providing the sender with contact details of Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers.

Why it is important for you to check your details

Citizens can’t exercise their democratic right to vote just by having a voter ID card. In addition to having the voter ID card, their names must also be in the electoral roll that will allow them to cast vote on the polling day.

The election commission has advised voters to check their details in the electoral roll ahead of polling date.

How to include your name in the electoral roll

If an eligible citizen’s name is missing from the electoral roll then they can submit Form 6 online through www.nvsp.in or submit the form through Mobile APP or hard copy to the respective ERO Offices.

Voters can also seek correction in their details by submitting the Form 8 online through NVSP or through Mobile App, they can also submit a hard copy to the concerned ERO office.

Voters can also update or seek correction in their address by submitting Form 8A through the abovementioned process.

Election commission has also clarified that it has not appointed any intermediary or agent for accessing these services. It has also advised the people to directly approach the concerned offices of the commission for availing these services.