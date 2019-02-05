Lok Sabha elections: BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar says open to going with SP-BSP alliance

SBSP chief and senior cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has been making sharp statements against the BJP (Source: IE)

Putting its ally BJP in Uttar Pradesh on notice, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has said the option of going with the SP-BSP alliance in the general elections was open to the party.

SBSP chief and senior cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has been making sharp statements against the BJP and had recently threatened to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance.

“In case there is no headway with the BJP, the option of going along with SP-BSP alliance (in the coming Lok Sabha elections) is open to us,” the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief said.

The minister for backward classes welfare and department of disabled people development was speaking to reporters at his residence here on Monday night.

To a question as to whether he had talks with leaders of either of the two parties – the SP and the BSP – Rajbhar said that he had not met anyone on this issue so far.