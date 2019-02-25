Lok Sabha elections: After UP, Mayawati, Akhilesh announce seat-sharing pact for Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced a poll alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati made the announcement at a joint press conference in Lucknow. Just a week ago, the two parties had announced their seat sharing alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 general elections.

However, it seems that the BSP has established a dominant stance in the seat-sharing arrangement. The SP will only contest three seats – Balaghat, Tikamgarh, and Khajurago out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh whereas the BSP will contest the rest.

In Uttarakhand, which constitutes five Lok Sabha seats, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will fight for the Garhwal (Pauri) seat while the BSP will contest in three, as per the joint statement by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

READ ALSO | Purely out of compulsion: Arvind Kejriwal on sharing stage with Congress

With this poll alliance, the SP-BSP alliance has formally spread to three states now. In January, the two arch-rivals had come together in Lucknow to announce their alliance, surprising the political pundits; in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP will fight 38 seats while the SP will contest for 37 seats. The northern state accounts for a total of 80 lok sabha seats.

Pointedly dropping the Congress party out of their poll pact, Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said in February that Congress was part of it as two seats were given to the Congress in the alliance.

When Mayawati and Akhilesh announced their alliance, the two had said that had said that their alliance would not fight elections in Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies, which are considered legacy seats for the Congress party.

In the previous week, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav criticised his son Akhilesh Yadav for delay in listing candidates and also raised questions on the poll pact with Mayawati.