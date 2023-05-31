Lok Sabha ELections 2024: PM Modi to launch BJP’s ‘Maha Jansampark’ campaign in Rajasthan today

As the central government completed nine years in power on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mass connect campaign from poll-bound Rajasthan today.

PM Modi will kick off the party’s month-long pan-India campaign, ‘Maha Jansampark’, with a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

This is the first mega event to mark nine years in power. BJP cadres from 45 assembly segments in nearby areas of Ajmer are being mobilised for PM Modi’s rally, according to PTI. Out of the 45 seats, 21 are held by the Congress and 19 by BJP.

According to party sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Pushkar’s famous Brahma temple before flying to Ajmer.

Interestingly, the launch of the campaign comes at a time when the state is witnessing a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

On Monday, Gehlot and Pilot met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to resolve a never-ending feud that endangers Congress’s prospects in the assembly election later this year.

Sharing details of the campaign, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, “A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party’s rule at the Centre.”

Over the next 30 days, 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted and over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted. The campaign will reach out to 1,000 eminent persons from every Lok Sabha constituency.

“As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens,” Chugh said while addressing a press briefing.

The party has divided the 543 Lok Sabha seats into 144 clusters, each having three to four constituencies.

Two senior party leaders, including ministers, will spend eight days in every cluster and hold various programmes with different segments of society.

Enlightened Conference will be organised in all Lok Sabha seats with intellectuals. This programme will also be organized on June 25, the anniversary of Emergency Day, in which a documentary will be shown on how Congress destroyed democracy.

Social Media Influencer meet will be organised with the major influencers of social media. A business conference will be held and Vikas Teerth, the site of major development works done by the central government will be visited.

Door-to-door public meetings will also be organised from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.

Yuva Morcha members will meet beneficiaries of Mudra Loan Yojana, Startup India etc. at booths in Beneficiary Sampark.

During an 8-day district-level two-wheeler Yuva Yatra in more than 4,000 Vidhan Sabhas, programmes like Nukkad Sabhas, sports competitions, and felicitation of young achievers will be organised.

PM Kisan Nidhi beneficiaries will be contacted and meetings will be held with the presidents of various farmer producer organizations.

A Tribal Gaurav Yatra Morcha is also on the cards, which will be taken out at the district level.