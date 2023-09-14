Lok Sabha elections 2024: No alliance with AAP in Haryana, Congress to fight on its own, says Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday asserted that the Congress will fight all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections on its own, and ruled out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said that the Congress is “capable” of winning on its own.

To a question, if the Congress is considering stitching up an alliance with any of the INDIA bloc parties, such as AAP, for the Lok Sabha elections, Hooda said, “As far as Haryana is concerned, the Congress is capable of winning on its own.”

“The Congress will fight all 10 (Lok Sabha) seats”, Hooda asserted.

When asked if there could be a tie-up with AAP, Hooda asserted that in Haryana, the “Congress is capable on its own”.

He added, “The AAP fought Adampur assembly bypolls last year where they forfeited security. There should be a basis to claim seat.”

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, also claimed people of Haryana have made up their mind to form a Congress government in 2024.

When asked about the infighting within the state Congress camp, the former CM said, “There is no groupism, the Congress is united.”

Currently, all Lok Sabha seats in the seat are with the BJP.