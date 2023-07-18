Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda announced on Monday.

Paswan later confirmed that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will participate in the NDA meeting to be held on Tuesday.

On Monday, Paswan also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his party’s share of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for elections in 2024. The meeting comes amid the war of words between Chirag and his uncle Paras Paswan over the Hajipur seat, which Paras had won from there in 2019 after Ramvilas decided not to contest.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Paswan walked out of the NDA alliance due to his opposition to Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, then a BJP ally.

Meanwhile, leaders of 38 parties including the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP faction headed by Ajit Pawar, are expected to attend the meeting of the BJP-led NDA in Delhi on July 18, the same day opposition parties will hold their second conclave in Bengaluru.