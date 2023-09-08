Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS to contest polls in alliance, says BS Yediyurappa

Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that BJP will have an “understanding” with the Janata Dal (Secular) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports PTI.

As part of the understanding, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to the JD-S.

Reportedly, the JDS has sought opinions of the MLAs, ex-MLAs, and senior party leaders about supporting the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, and most leaders were of the view that the party should enter into an alliance with the BJP.

In 2019, the JD-S and Congress fought the elections together. The JD-S had won only a single Lok Sabha seat from Hassan where HD Devegowda had made way for grand nephew Prajwal Revanna.

Earlier, in July, the former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda had said that the party will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections independently.

The Lok Sabha election is likely to be held in May next year.