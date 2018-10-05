Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will Narendra Modi return as Prime Minister? Why Mayawati may hold the key

Mayawati holds the key for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati’s decision to not go with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on grounds that some of the grand old party’s leaders did not wish to see a BSP-Congress alliance in the state dealt a severe blow to the idea of a united front of opposition parties taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s might in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the announcement by Mayawati on Wednesday at a packed press conference saw the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh go to town bashing the Congress over its arrogance and failure to rectify past mistakes, she did leave one question unanswered.

The question on whether her party’s decision not to ally with the Congress in two states would also apply to Uttar Pradesh, where the BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party are likely to join hands, wasn’t responded to by Mayawati. Moreover, by choosing to praise Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, while slamming Digvijay Singh, Mayawati may have mounted the pressure on Congress while leaving the door open for alliance for 2019. The answer to this question, it appears, will be key going into the Lok Sabha elections next year.

That the state of Uttar Pradesh holds the key for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is amply clear. In 2014, the BJP’s performance in the state had scripted its stellar performance in the elections. The saffron party had won 73 of the 80 seats with its allies. The same performance was reiterated by the party in Assembly elections held three years later when it won more than 300 seats. This sent the two regional players – Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party – in an existential crisis and the parties which were otherwise arch rivals came together to fight by-elections later.

The experiment turned out to be fruitful for both the parties as they defeated BJP in its bastion of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that he is keen to form an alliance with the BSP. While on the other side, Mayawati is yet to take a decision. It is speculated that if Mayawati joins SP, it may deal a severe blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The recently conducted ABP News-CVoter survey predicts that if Mayawati decides to contest the elections alone, then the NDA may snatch upto 70 seats, the Congress may get just two, while others will get around eight in total. This may be termed as a repeat of what happened in 2014.

On the other hand, if a Mahagathbandhan does manage to take form, in which Mayawati, Congress, and the SP fight together, the NDA seat share would be reduced to a meagre 24 seats, while the UPA will win 56 seats. All in all, how BSP decides to fight elections will change the dimensions completely this time.

In another significant outcome, the survey projected that BJP-led NDA will return to power with 276 seats if Lok Sabha elections are held today. The UPA is projected to win 112 seats, while the other parties will get 155 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. This was the case with BSP not being a part of the Mahagathbandhan.