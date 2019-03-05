Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why not stop NRIs who abandoned their wives from contesting, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 6:48 PM

In a reference to the government cancelling passports of 45 non-resident Indians for abandoning their wives, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said why not also stop them from contesting elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Asaduddin Owaisi

In a reference to the government cancelling passports of 45 non-resident Indians for abandoning their wives, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said why not also stop them from contesting elections.

“Why only cancel passports? Why not stop them from contesting elections? Why not bar them from holding Constitutional posts?” he said in a tweet tagging a media report on the cancellation of passports of the NRIs.

“In a lighter vein, jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge? (those whose house itself is waste (land), how can they populate others”,” Owaisi added.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress to contest all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

Announcing the cancellation, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the Integrated Nodal Agency which looked into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages and 45 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The agency is chaired by secretary in the women and child development ministry, Rakesh Srivastava.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why not stop NRIs who abandoned their wives from contesting, asks Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition