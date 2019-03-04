Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why aren’t you announcing dates for polls? Congress questions Election Commission

In 2014, the commission had announced the dates in the first week of March. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Sunday questioned the Election Commission for not announcing the dates of general elections. In a tweet, Patel said on Monday: Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister’s “official” travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for General Elections?

Patel accused the commission of giving full time to do political campaign on public money. “Using govt functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads, it seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money,” the parliamentarian said.

Patel’s statement comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat for inaugurating several developmental projects. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state. PM Modi today visited Jamnagar, Jaspur and Ahmedabad. He will be in Adalaj and Vastral.

PM Modi’s Gujarat visit comes just a day after he inaugurated an ordinance factory in Amethi. He launched 17 developments projects worth Rs 538 crore in Amethi — a Congress bastion which has been represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004. The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress President for sitting on various projects for years in his own constituency.

He has also hit out at the Congress over the delay in Rafale deal. He said that if the country had Rafale fighter jets today, then the results in the latest skirmishes at the border would have been different.

In 2014, the commission had announced the dates in the first week of March. The elections were held between April 7 and May 12 in nine phases. The results were announced on May 16.