Lok Sabha elections 2019 to begin April 7 and conclude on May 17? Fake news, says EC, asks Delhi Police to probe

Fake news: The Election Commission has taken serious note of a fake news pertaining to the dates of Lok Sabha polls doing the rounds on social media. The poll body has now written a letter to the Delhi Police urging to initiate immediate measures to stop the spread of news on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp and bring the perpetrators to book.

The poll body on Thursday directed its Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Delhi to ask the police to launch a probe into the matter. Charanjit Singh, an electoral officer in the Delhi CEO office, wrote to the Commissioner of Police heading the Special Cell and Technology Cell in Delhi Police requesting to take immediate necessary action unknown persons and entities responsible for the spread of fake news.

“It is brought to our kind notice that fake news relating to the schedule of general election 2019 has been found to be in circulation on various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp etc. The publication of such fake news is causing severe confusion to the public thereby creating public nuisance and mischief,” the letter written by Charanjit Singh reads.

Singh said that he has been directed to request the police to investigate the matter and take immediate necessary action under the relevant laws.

The news item that is doing the rounds on social media platforms claims that the Lok Sabha polls will start on April 7 and conclude on May 17. The news also has a list poll dates for each of the states. The Election Commission on its part has denied the news and sought police help to check the spread of fake news.

The Lok Sabha polls are due to be held between April and May. The previous Lok Sabha polls were held in nine phases between April 7 and May 12 in 2014. Results were declared on May 16.