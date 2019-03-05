Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP-BSP-RLD firm up seat-sharing plan, Akhilesh says Congress to contest on 2 seats

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had already decided to contest on 37 and 38 seats, respectively. (Akhilesh Yadav/Twitter)

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal party have finalised the seat sharing plan for the upcoming general elections in the most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh which has 80 Lok Sabha seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had already decided to contest on 37 and 38 seats, respectively.

On Tuesday, it was finalised that out of remaining five seats, Ajit Singh-led RLD would contest on three parliamentary seats. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said that his party would contest from Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

Announcing the grand alliance, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress was still part of the mahagathbandhan. The grand alliance has left two seats —Amethi and Raebareli — for the Congress.

However, the grand old party after it was ditched by the grand alliance announced that it would contest on all 80 seats in the state. It has also inducted Priyanka Gandhi as the general secretary for UP-East and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as in-charge of Western UP. Despite this, the SP chief on Tuesday reiterated that the Congress was still part of the grand alliance.

Addressing a press conference after seat sharing finalisation, Akhilesh Yadav said: “Congress is with us, it is a part of our alliance. Why do you (media) repeatedly ask if Congress will come with us or not? I have said before also that Congress is part of Mahagatbandhan, they will contest on 2 seats in our alliance.”

The BJP had swept the state by winning 71 seats with 42.30 per cent vote share in 2014. The SP won five, while the Congress was restricted to its two traditional seats Amethi and Raebareli. The BSP and RLD could not open their accounts. However, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati together secured 41.80 per cent (SP-22.20 and SP-19.60) vote share.