Lok Sabha Elections 2019: SP-BSP alliance to leave just two seats for Congress party?

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati (File photo)

A day ahead of his party’s alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress if joins the alliance are likely to get two seats where they have never been defeated, NDTV reported .

Yadav said two seats could be left for the Congress but it would be too early to say whether it will be on board or not. Speaking to India Today, however, he said it is up to the Congress to decide on whether or not it want to join the alliance.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said he won’t be able to comment anything on Congress as the focus is currently on to resolve alliance between his party and the BSP.

Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati will address a joint press meet tomorrow amidst seat sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls. It was announced by both parties on Friday. Both leaders had recently met in New Delhi to chalk out an alliance to take on the BJP together in Parliamentary polls.

As per PTI sources, both parties are planning to contest 37 seats each and leave Rae Bareli and Amethi for the Congress, out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Nishad Party may also be in the alliance.

The BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls had won 73 seats from the state.

In 2017, both leaders decided to forget the past. Both parties joined together to fight three bypolls, winning all of them. The alliance arithmetic had worked in the bypolls as a consolidation of Dalit, OBC and Muslim votes helped joint opposition candidates to win from Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana.