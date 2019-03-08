Lok Sabha elections 2019: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his traditional Mainpuri seat. The party on Friday released its first list of candidates carrying six names. The list also includes the names of Akhilesh Yadav’s cousins. While Dharmendra Yadav will be in fray from Badaun, Akhilesh’s other cousin and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay Yadav has been given a ticket from Ferozabad. Both Dharmendra and Akshay had won the elections in 2014 from their respective seats.

The other names to figure in the list include Kamlesh Katheria from Etahwah, Bhai Lal from Roberstganj and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich. All the three parliamentary constituencies are reserved.

Samajwadi Party releases first list of 6 candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri. pic.twitter.com/KUiQdNIOjR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019



The list comes a day after Congress released its first list carrying 15 names (four from Gujarat and 11 from Uttar Pradesh). The party has fielded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from their respective strongholds of Raebareli and Amethi.

According to reports, the Congress was holding talks with the SP and BSP for a possible alliance in the state. The Congress had reportedly demanded 13 more seats from the two parties. The BSP and SP at the time of announcing an electoral pact had left Raebareli and Amethi for Congress.

Earlier, there were speculations they Mulayam may join brother Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Mulayam is a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh constituency.

On the last day of Budget Session in February, Mulayam had congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the good work he did through his tenure and surprised everyone when he said that he wants to see Modi as Prime Minister for a second term.

“PM Modi has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him. I congratulate him for his efforts to take everyone with him. I wish that all members get re-elected and you (PM) become the Prime Minister again (PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein),” he had said.

A few days later, at party office in Lucknow, Mulayam had said that BJP was far ahead than other parties in the run-up to the general elections.