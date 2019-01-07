Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ram Mandir, Sabarimala Temple being discussed instead of important issues, laments Amartya Sen

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 4:37 PM

Nobel laureate and noted economist Amartya Sen today lamented the fact that the country is discussing issues like the Ram Mandir and Sabarimala instead of talking about important issues.

Amartya Sen, savbarimala temple, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha elections, ram mandir, ram mandir issue Amartya Sen (ANI)

Nobel laureate and noted economist Amartya Sen today lamented the fact that the country is discussing issues like the Ram Mandir and Sabarimala instead of talking about important issues like it should with general elections fast approaching.

“It’s amazing that when you have Indian general elections, some things that would have been major issues elsewhere in the world aren’t anywhere in the picture. Whether to build Ram Mandir or if menstruating women can enter a temple, should it be a central issue?,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The general elections are scheduled to be held in India in next few months.

A critic of the Narendra Modi government’s policies, Sen had on Sunday come out in support of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who recently stirred controversy while commenting on mob violence while appearing in a video for Amnesty India. In his support, Sen felt that attempts were being made to “disturb” the actor.

In a video for Amnesty, Shah observed that those demanding rights are being locked up. Sen was asked about Shah’s comment said, “We must protest against such attempts to disturb the actor… What has been happening (in the country) is objectionable. It should stop.”

Speaking about remarks against personalities, he said,“Losing the ability to tolerate others is a serious cause for concern, it points to the losing of ability to think and analyse.”

The Amnesty under #AbkiBaarManavAdhikaar, had said that claimed that India has seen a huge crackdown on freedom of expression.

