Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold joint rallies today

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Rajula town of Gujarat. (File photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With second phase of Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to held on April 18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia are scheduled to hold joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Featehpur Sikri, Aligarh and Nagina today.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar is party’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri. All three seats will go on polls on April 18.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold a rally in Rajula town of Gujarat. “Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency,” state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi was quoted by PTI as saying on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be in Amethi on a two day visit starting today, where Rahul Gandhi will contest against Union Minister Smriti Irani. The party’s Amethi unit said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach the constituency this evening.

She is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with party workers, and undertake tour of the area to take stock of the situation. She is also Congress’ big hope for upcoming Sabha polls. Priyanka Gandhi is trying to revive fortunes in the state, especially in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

