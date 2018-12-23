Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi not to contest from Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has today dismissed claims that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was planning to contest the upcoming 2019 general elections from Karnataka, apart from Amethi. Speaking on the issue he said that there was no such proposal.

“Party is ready and prepared, no such proposal that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he will contest from Amethi only,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI.

In August, senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had claimed the Congress president could consider Bidar in Karnataka as a possible seat to contest in 2019 Parliamentary elections. However he would not be able to win, the ex-CM had said.

Amethi has been a strong seat for the Congress. The Congress president has won three successive Lok Sabha terms from the constituency.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara had also rejected speculations observing that “Only because Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Bidar does not suggest he is going to contest from there.”

Siddaramaiah’s denial has come days after DMK chief MK Stalin suggested the name of Rahul Gandhi for United Progressive Alliance (UPA)’s prime minister candidate. “I propose Rahul Gandhi as PM. I urge other leaders present here to stand with me on this. We should support Rahul,” he said.

Stalin had also said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country had gone back 15 years.