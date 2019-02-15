Lok Sabha elections 2019: NRIs bat for PM Modi, ‘Ek Call Desh Ke Naam’ video campaign launched

The group ha planned to come up with 50,000 videos ahead of the general elections on a wide range of subjects. (File photo)

The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have again come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United Kingdom-based non-profit NGO, Friends of India Society, has teamed with NRs to launch a video campaign ‘Ek Call Desh Ke Naam’ in support of PM Modi.

Under the ‘Ek Call Desh Ke Naam’ campaign, NRIs would record short video messages in support of Prime Minister in the backdrop of famous monuments or destinations abroad. The campaign aims to garner maximum support for Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

According to The Indian Express, the campaign was launched earlier this week by the NGO. Its members comprise people of Indian origin living outside the country.

The group has planned to come up with 50,000 videos ahead of the general elections on a wide range of subjects — from the recently passed interim budget to economic policies. However, corruption and terrorism are attracting the most interest, The Indian Express reported.

UK-based Santosh Gupta, assistant general secretary of the NGO, has decided to stay on in India for the next four months and take the campaign forward. In 2014, Gupta had been associated with the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ movement in India.

“We are not against any political party or leaders. In the past, we had reciprocated with the same warmth towards our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhji when he came to UK. Our concern is a strong India… We want to share our views with India on how the world sees India,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

Arun Chaubey, a resident of Switzerland, in his video message, said: “I have joined the campaign for three reasons. In the last five years, there have been negligible terror attacks and whenever enemies had tried to attack, India has given a befitting reply. Secondly, the passage of the anti-triple talaq bill and thirdly, I believe India has emerged as a strong nation.”

Chaubey also quoted noted poet Maithali Sharan Gupt, “jo bhara nahi hain bhavo se, jis mein behti rasdhara nahi, weh hriday nahi hain patthar hain, jis mein swadesh ka pyar nahi (a heart devoid of emotions and affection for one’s motherland is like a stone).”

Shweta Bhatia, from London, said in a video, “My support for the campaign is for greater transparency and accountability initiatives taken in the last five years. The fight is against corruption.”

Meanwhile, as the nation is gearing up for Lok Sabha elections, political parties have intensified their campaign across the country. Several rallies by tall party leaders, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have been organised and hundreds are planned in the coming days. In the 2014 elections, BJP thronged to power with an absolute majority and Congress was reduced to two-digit tally in the lower house.