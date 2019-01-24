Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No threat to alliance on Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics, say SP, BSP leaders

By: | Updated: January 24, 2019 10:12 AM

With the Congress finally announcing the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in active politics, the newly formed alliance of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said that her joining politics formally won't help her party make any impact on prospects of their candidates'.

They said that the development may damage only the BJP, Indian Express reported.

A number of other political leaders have also welcomed Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment.“One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes…,” JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor tweeted today.

Senior SP leader said as per Indian Express,, “Priyanka Gandhi is not the answer to questions the people are asking. People will decide who to vote for on the basis of policies of the (main) political parties — the Congress, SP-BSP alliance and the BJP. Besides, the social base and winnability of the (SP-BSP) alliance candidates will be crucial.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a BSP leader told the paper, Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment will certainly raise the confidence of Congress workers, but will not impact the SP-BSP alliance.

Also read: Justice (retd) Madan Lokur breaks silence on Collegium decision change, says he is ‘disappointed’

“If people vote on the basis of one’s face, Priyanka Gandhi is not more prominent than Narendra Modi. She is also not the PM candidate. Besides, 25 to 30 per cent voters in each constituency will prefer a party that is in a position to defeat Modi — that voter will ask the Congress how it will win,” he added.

