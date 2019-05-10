Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Parties to pull out all stops as campaigning for 6th phase ends today, Modi, Rahul rallies lined up

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress will step out today to address multiple rallies in a last-minute bid to woo voters as campaigning for the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections ends today. A total of 59 seats, including seven from Delhi will vote to elect new representatives from their constituencies on May 12. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 44 of the 59 seats that go to polls on Sunday went to the ruling BJP. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 3 rallies, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will hold two each, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address four rallies. Major candidates in the fray in the sixth phase include Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Atishi Marlena, Manoj Tiwari, and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit among others. A total of 968 candidates are contesting elections in this phase. Apart from seven in Delhi, voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and 4 in Jharkhand. In 2014, BJP had win 44 of these 59 seats. While BJP has fielded Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, a seat currently held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Check Live updates here