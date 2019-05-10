Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Parties to pull out all stops as campaigning for 6th phase ends today, Modi, Rahul rallies lined up

  1. Home
New Delhi | Updated:May 10, 2019 8:29:54 am

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: The polling will be held on 59 constituencies across the country.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress will step out today to address multiple rallies in a last-minute bid to woo voters as campaigning for the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections ends today. A total of 59 seats, including seven from Delhi will vote to elect new representatives from their constituencies on May 12. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 44 of the 59 seats that go to polls on Sunday went to the ruling BJP.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 3 rallies, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will hold two each, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address four rallies.

Major candidates in the fray in the sixth phase include Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Atishi Marlena, Manoj Tiwari, and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit among others. A total of 968 candidates are contesting elections in this phase.

Apart from seven in Delhi, voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and 4 in Jharkhand. In 2014, BJP had win 44 of these 59 seats. While BJP has fielded Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, a seat currently held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

08:29 (IST)10 May 2019
Amit Shah will adress to rallies today

BJP president Amit Shah will address two rallies today. He will address rallies in Hisar and Bhwani Mahendragarh today.  With sixth phase going on polls, campaigns in 59 constituencies will end today.

07:59 (IST)10 May 2019
Gautam Gambhir files defamation case

"I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case", BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir is quoted as saying by ANI on AAP candidate Atishi.

07:43 (IST)10 May 2019
Campaigning to end on Friday evening for 6th phase

Campaigns for 6th phase will end today evening including in the national capital. Delhi is seeing three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. All three parties have raised political heat against each other of seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital, leading to a umber of controversies. Yje latest among them is AAP candidate Atishi's allegations against BJP. On Thursday she read of a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks against her.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019 Congress general secretary Pariyanka Gandhi (ANI)While the five of seven phases of Lok Sabha elections already complete, the sixth phase while be held on May 12, while the seventh and last will be held on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
