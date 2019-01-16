Lok Sabha elections 2019: JP Nadda downplays SP-BSP alliance, predicts 74 seats for BJP in UP

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 2:33 PM

Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh JP Nadda exuded confidence Wednesday that the saffron party will win 74 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in the state.

Nadda held a meeting with senior party office bearers in Lucknow (File)

Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh JP Nadda exuded confidence Wednesday that the saffron party will win 74 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in the state and downplayed the new alliance between the SP and the BSP for the general elections. On his first visit to the state capital after being appointed as the party’s election in-charge for UP, Nadda held a meeting with senior party office bearers.

“We shall increase our tally of Lok Saba seats from the state by winning 74 seats, one more than last time,” he told reporters.

Read | Digital payments: Small shops get banks’ backing for lower UPI charges

The BJP had won 71 seats and two others went to its ally – Apna Dal. “The BJP will register a handsome win in the Lok Sabha elections and all records will be broken. The reason for this is the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said at the party headquarters here.

The people’s affection towards the prime minister will also prove instrumental in BJP’s win, Nadda said. He said the party’s electoral plank will be that of development and not caste-based politics.

Also read | IRCTC next generation e-ticketing: 7 recent features on Indian Railways website you may not know

Asked whether there is any threat from the newly-forged SP-BSP alliance, Nadda said, “We knew that this (alliance) is going to happen. We had anticipated this. Our strategy will be to bag at least 50 per cent vote share (in the Lok Sabha polls).”

On allegations levelled by rival political parties that the BJP has been unable to fulfil its poll promises, Nadda said, “They are telling their own records and their political culture has been of commission, corruption and division. The BJP believes in Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikaas.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: JP Nadda downplays SP-BSP alliance, predicts 74 seats for BJP in UP
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition