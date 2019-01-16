Lok Sabha elections 2019: JP Nadda downplays SP-BSP alliance, predicts 74 seats for BJP in UP

Nadda held a meeting with senior party office bearers in Lucknow (File)

Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh JP Nadda exuded confidence Wednesday that the saffron party will win 74 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in the state and downplayed the new alliance between the SP and the BSP for the general elections. On his first visit to the state capital after being appointed as the party’s election in-charge for UP, Nadda held a meeting with senior party office bearers.

“We shall increase our tally of Lok Saba seats from the state by winning 74 seats, one more than last time,” he told reporters.

The BJP had won 71 seats and two others went to its ally – Apna Dal. “The BJP will register a handsome win in the Lok Sabha elections and all records will be broken. The reason for this is the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said at the party headquarters here.

The people’s affection towards the prime minister will also prove instrumental in BJP’s win, Nadda said. He said the party’s electoral plank will be that of development and not caste-based politics.

Asked whether there is any threat from the newly-forged SP-BSP alliance, Nadda said, “We knew that this (alliance) is going to happen. We had anticipated this. Our strategy will be to bag at least 50 per cent vote share (in the Lok Sabha polls).”

On allegations levelled by rival political parties that the BJP has been unable to fulfil its poll promises, Nadda said, “They are telling their own records and their political culture has been of commission, corruption and division. The BJP believes in Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikaas.”