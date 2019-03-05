Lok Sabha elections 2019: DMK-CPM seal Tamil Nadu seat-sharing deal, Left to contest from 2 seats

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 1:42 PM

The pact was confirmed following talks between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K Balakrishnan at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.

K Balakrishnan, CPI-M (ANI Photo)

The DMK on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the CPI(M) and allotted two seats to the Left party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The pact was confirmed following talks between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K Balakrishnan at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.

Balakrishnan told reporters that his party had informed the DMK about the wish-list of constituencies and further talks would be held on the matter.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our party will wholeheartedly participate in the alliance led by DMK. Our intention is to defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu and there is no difference of opinion in that (among constituents),” the Left leader said.

On the participation of the CPI(M) in rallies by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the state, Balakrishnan indicated they would attend them.

READ ALSO | Mayawati questions PM Modi’s silence after Amit Shah’s claims of 250 terrorists killed in Pakistan

The DMK, in its bid to lead a rainbow alliance, has already signed electoral arrangements with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

It is continuing talks with the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). There are a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, besides one in neighbouring Puducherry.

Asked about the party’s stand on bypolls to 21 Assembly seats that have been lying vacant in the state, Balakrishnan said it had already been decided that the CPI(M) would support the DMK.

While 18 seats are lying vacant following the court upholding the disqualification of AIADMK MLAs for revolting against the chief minister in 2017, Tiruvarur and Tirupparankundram segments await bypolls due to the death of sitting legislators, former DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AK Bose of AIADMK, respectively.

Hosur, represented by former AIADMK minister Balakrishna Reddy, was declared vacant recently after he resigned following a special court sentencing him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a two-decade-old riot case.

