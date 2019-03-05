Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi police to impound arms licence, conduct review of persons with criminal background

The Election Cell issued a letter to all 15 DCPs, directing them to specifically review arms licences of persons released on bail.

With Lok Sabha polls to be held on time, as recently announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Delhi police has decided to form committees in all the districts and review arms license holders and if need arises impound their arms, for maintaining law and order in the national capital during the election period.

According to a report by The Indian Express, for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections and prevalence of law and order, the Election Cell of Delhi Police has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to form a committee in their districts and individually review arms licence holders and impound arms, if necessary.

The direction comes days after the ECI sent a letter to the Joint CP (licensing) and DCP (election cell) to conduct an assessment of licence holders.

“The Election Cell then issued a letter to all 15 DCPs, directing them to specifically review arms licences of persons released on bail. They have also been asked to conduct a review of persons with a criminal background,” a senior police officer told Indian Express.

“The DCPs have also been asked to review licences of persons previously involved in rioting, especially during election time. Following their directions, three-member committees have been formed in all districts to review licences,” the officer added.

On Sunday, a meeting was called by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at Mata Sundri College, where he met officers from SHO-rank and above to draw up an election plan.

“Patnaik strictly asked all SHOs and DCPs to curb illicit liquor and weapons in their areas, so that elections are free and fair. He also asked them to conduct surprise raids and depute more policemen for patrolling,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the ECI is yet to announce the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, however, ending speculation of any delay, it has recently denied any such possibility and held that general elections will be held on time.