Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress sets sight on 25 seats in Rajasthan, begins process to pick candidates

This is being done through a series of meetings being held in the state capital.

After its success in the recent Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress here has begun seeking feedback from workers in each constituency to pick candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. This is being done through a series of meetings being held in the state capital. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the party’s state leadership is inviting workers to discuss the upcoming elections. “We are trying to understand their feelings and will collectively select nominees for the Lok Sabha elections.

The final decision will be taken by the party high command,” Gehlot told reporters. Gehlot claimed there is no doubt that the party will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Party office-bearers on Wednesday held a meeting with workers of Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting was held at the chief minister’s residence and also attended by deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee, Avinash Pandey. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 25 Lok Seats. But the Congress wrested two of them in the bypolls later.