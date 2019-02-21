Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BSP-SP alliance shuts door on Congress, releases final seat-sharing list

The alliance said that none of their leaders will contest in Amethi and Raebareli.

Days after forming an alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party today released a seat-sharing list for the general elections. While the alliance said that none of their leaders will contest in Amethi and Raebareli, where Congress has a strong base, the release of the final list virtually shuts the door on any possibility of an alliance with the Congress party. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi represents Amethi in Lok Sabha, his mother Sonia Gandhi represents Raebareli in Lower House of the Parliament.

As per the list, SP will contest on 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP while BSP will field its candidates on 38. While the alliance has decided not to contest in the two Congress bastions, it has decided to leave three seats for the RLD. The RLD, in the meanwhile, rejected reports of speaking to the Congress on seat-sharing, saying the party is already part of BSP-SP alliance. Issuing a statement, party vice president Jayant Chaudhury said that party is part of the alliance to counter BJP’s policies on farmers and youth. The party has already set up a strong Opposition platform with SP and BSP, he added.

As per the list that, SP will contest in Mainpuri, Ghaziabad, Kairana, Muradabad, Eta, Bareilly, Lucknow among others, BSP will put its candidates in Farukhabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Fatehpur, Saharanpur, Bijnour along with other seats. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP won 71 of them, helping it to form government at the Centre. This time, there will be a three-way contest in the state with BJP+, Congress and BSP-SP alliance in the fray.

SP patriarch and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav has accused his son of destroying the party. “Party ko khatam kaun kar raha hai? Apni hi party ke log. Itni mazboot party bani thi. Akele 3 baar sarkar banai, teeno baar hum CM rahe, Raksha Mantri bhi rahe, mazboot party thi. Hum rajneeti nahi kar rahe, lekin hum sahi baat rakh rahe hain,” Mulayam said today.