Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP veteran Babulal Gaur springs a surprise, claims Digvijaya Singh offered him Congress ticket

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur stirred a political storm by claiming that he was offered a Congress ticket to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters, he said that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has met him in this regard.

“He visited me and offered me to contest polls from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. I told him I will think about it,” he was quoted by ANI as telling reporters on his reported meeting with the Congress leader.

The latest development has come amid reports that BJP is likely to filed senior BJP leaders from the state on the winnability factor in the Lok Sabha elections, signalling that many senior leaders may not be given tickets to fight elections by saffron party’s central leadership.

The 88-year-oldGaur, who had also been Madhya Pradesh chief minister between 2004-05, has maintained that he was not retiring from politics yet.

The Election Commission is expected to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections in the first week of March. The poll process is expected to be completed by May. Last time in 2014, general elections were held in nine phases from April 7 to May 12. The new government was formed on May 26, 2014.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in MP, Congress shocked the BJP to return to power after 15 years. In the 230-member Assembly, Congress won 114 seats, just getting better of BJP which won in 109 seats in the Assembly.