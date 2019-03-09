Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP to contest in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

While BJP will contest in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, one seat will be given to alliance partner AJSU.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party will field candidates in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The BJP ruled mineral rich state has total 14 Lok Sabha seat, the party will give one seat to its ally All Jharkhand Students Union.

This is the fifth state where Bhartiya Janata Party has announced a pre-poll alliance with a regional party.

BJP has already announced its pre-poll alliance in Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

BJP had announced its first pre-poll alliance for Bihar in December last year. While BJP and its alliance partner Janata Dal (United) will contest in 17 seats each and another alliance partner Lok Jan Shakti Party led by union minister Ram Vilas Paswal will contest in 6 seats.

In Maharashtra, where BJP had a troublesome relationship with oldest ally Shiv Sena, the party was finally able to clinch a pre-poll alliance with Uddhav Thackeray led party. In Maharashtra BJP will contest in 25 seats and Shiv Sena will contest 23 seats.

BJP had last month announced its pre-poll alliance in southern state of Tamil Nadu. While BJP will contest 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state, another alliance partner Pattali Makkal Kachi (PMK) will contest in 7 seats and remaining 28 seats of total 39 seats in the state may go to AIADMK if the party does not rope in a new partner like DMDK in the alliance.

In Punjab, BJP will fight on 3 seats while its traditional ally in the state Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest in 10 Lok Sabha seats on the lines of previous Lok Sabha polls.

The seat sharing arrangement for Jharkhand was finalised after a marathon meeting of the party’s apex decision making body – BJP Parliamentary Board was held at BJP headquarter in New Delhi on late Friday evening.

The meeting was attended by top BJP leaders including BJP President Amith Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After firming up alliance for five states, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, now the party will focus on firming up any possible alliance in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.