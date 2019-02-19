Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP announces alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam with BJP’s Piyush Goyal and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has struck another pre-alliance with AIADMK in Tamilnadu ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election later this year. Tamil Nadu has 40 (TN-39 and Pondicherry-1 ) Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP will contest on 5 seats whereas AIADMK will fight on 25 seats.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has also joined the grand alliance in the southern state. Seven seats have been allotted to PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said: “AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for Lok Sabha elections which will be a mega and winning alliance.”

He further said: “BJP will contest on 5 seats in Lok Sabha elections & we will be contesting together in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

Panneerselvam said that AIADMK will fight on 21 seats in by-elections and PMK will support his party.