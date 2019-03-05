JD(U) says alliance with BJP limited to Bihar, differs on Article 370 and Ram temple

Kumar made his intentions clear that he wants the JD(U) to get back the status of a national party with increased number of seats in Parliament

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections may see BJP’s Bihar ally Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar contest in other states on its own. On Monday, the JD(U) made it clear that its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party is limited to Bihar and the party is looking forward to fielding candidates outside the state. As part of its expansion bid, JD(U) is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in other states on its own.

A three-member committee comprising national general secretary KC Tyagi, the party’s national vice president Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh has been set up with the mandate to hold discussions with state units on this issue. The decision was taken at the party’s national executive meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar in Patna on Monday.

Giving out details of other decisions taken at the national executive, Tyagi said the party had sought an opinion from all its state units about its prospects of fighting the general election outside Bihar. Tyagi was briefing reporters after JD(U) national executive meeting.

In his address at the meet, Kumar made his intentions clear that he wants the JD(U) to get back the status of a national party with increased number of seats in Parliament like the Samata Party or the JD(U) once had, Tyagi said.

JD(U) said that the names of the Lok Sabha seats on which the three NDA allies in Bihar will contest in the coming general election will be announced very soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are the three constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram accuses PM Modi of politicising Pulwama attack, IAF air strikes for poll gains

As per the seat-sharing formula chalked out by the allies, the first two will contest 17 seats each, leaving six for LJP out of a total of 40 LS constituencies in the state.

The names of Lok Sabha seats on which the three constituents of Bihar NDA will contest is currently under discussion and an announcement is expected very soon.

JD(U) has also underlined its unease over some issues vehemently pushed by its ally BJP. Tyagi reiterated his party’s stand on the three contentious issues– Article 370 and Article 35(A) of the Constitution, Uniform Civil Code and Ram temple.

He said that the party is of the opinion that Article 370 should be maintained and Article 35(A) must not be diluted. Referring to the triple talaq issue, Tyagi said that any amendment should be brought only after the consent of the community with which the issue is related especially after making them the part of the decision-making process.

The Janata Dal (United), which is headed Kumar and is a key NDA ally, also deplored the “aggressive posturing” on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that “the Supreme Court, and only the Supreme Court, can now settle the matter.”

“On the Ayodhya issue, we see a lot of aggressive posturing. This is not good. The JD(U) has always held that the vexed issue be solved either through a consensus among the affected parties or through a court order. Attempts to solve the tangle outside the court through talks were made during the reign of V P Singh, Chandrashekhar, P V Narasimha Rao, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. None of these efforts bore fruit,” Tyagi said.