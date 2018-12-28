Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah to visit Tripura on Jan 5 to check BJP’s poll preparedness in state

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 12:15 PM

BJP national president Amit Shah would visit Tripura on January 5 to check the party's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

Amit Shah to visit Tripura on Jan 5 to check BJP’s poll preparedness in state (File)

BJP national president Amit Shah would visit Tripura on January 5 to check the party’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. During the visit, Shah would address a conference of ‘Pristha Pramukhs’, considered to be the saffron party’s organisational backbone. There would be no public rally as it would be purely an organisational matter, and only ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ would participate in the conference apart from state-level leaders of the party.

“Amit Shahji is scheduled to visit the state to address a ‘Pristha Pramukh sanmmelan’ at Vivekananda Ground on January 5. During the conference, he will check the organisational performance and give some must-to-do assignments to the ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ for the 2019 general elections,” the party’s chief spokesperson, Ashok Sinha, said Friday.

Read Also| Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over dam construction on Cauvery River

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the BJP state president, held an emergent meeting at the party headquarters Thursday night to prepare the ground for the conference. As of now, the party has engaged 700 to 1,000 ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ for each of the Assembly constituencies in order to reach out to people.

Buoyed by the landslide victory in this year’s Assembly elections, the BJP has set a target to win both the Lok Sabha constituencies – West Tripura and East Tripura in the 2019 general elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah to visit Tripura on Jan 5 to check BJP’s poll preparedness in state
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition