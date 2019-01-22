Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav challenges BJP to come up with new PM face

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 9:07 AM

Akhilesh Yadav has challenged the BJP to come up with a new prime ministerial face for 2019 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party chief akhilesh yadav, uttar pradesh, samajwadi party, mayawati, bspAkhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has challenged the BJP to come up with a new prime ministerial face for 2019 general elections. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yadav said that anti-BJP alliance have many PM face and the nation will get to know about this in a few days.

Observing that its the people of the country who themselves decide their leader, “In the coming days you will see how many choices (for leaders) we have. But, one thing is true, and people are accepting this… that the country is waiting for a new prime minister.”

“If BJP has a new prime minister then they should tell. They worry about our leadership, but instead should declare a new prime minister (candidate) for themselves,” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Earlier on January 12, Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections. As paer the pact between SP and BSP, the two parties will contest 38 seats each.

Slamming BJP MLA Sadhana Singh’s derogatory remark about Mayawati, Yadav said, “They haven’t done anything in the last four-and-half years and that is why they do not speak about work… The elections are near and the language will change even more. Some people will go stoop lower with their language…Not just the smaller units, but the language of those sitting on the highest position is becoming the same.”

Also read: EVM hacking: Anti-India forces have hacked mind of Congress, says BJP

On reports of pensions to saints, he mocked the Yogi Adityanath government. Yadav said that they should be given Rs 20,000 per month as pension.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav challenges BJP to come up with new PM face
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition