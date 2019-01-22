Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav challenges BJP to come up with new PM face

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has challenged the BJP to come up with a new prime ministerial face for 2019 general elections. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yadav said that anti-BJP alliance have many PM face and the nation will get to know about this in a few days.

Observing that its the people of the country who themselves decide their leader, “In the coming days you will see how many choices (for leaders) we have. But, one thing is true, and people are accepting this… that the country is waiting for a new prime minister.”

“If BJP has a new prime minister then they should tell. They worry about our leadership, but instead should declare a new prime minister (candidate) for themselves,” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Earlier on January 12, Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections. As paer the pact between SP and BSP, the two parties will contest 38 seats each.

Slamming BJP MLA Sadhana Singh’s derogatory remark about Mayawati, Yadav said, “They haven’t done anything in the last four-and-half years and that is why they do not speak about work… The elections are near and the language will change even more. Some people will go stoop lower with their language…Not just the smaller units, but the language of those sitting on the highest position is becoming the same.”

On reports of pensions to saints, he mocked the Yogi Adityanath government. Yadav said that they should be given Rs 20,000 per month as pension.