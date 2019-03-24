Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP releases first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 2:55 PM

The party is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha elections 2019, AAP, AAP releases first list of candidates, Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Singh, Lok Sabha polls, Saharanpur, KishanganjIn Uttar Pradesh, the AAP has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Satish Chandra Sharma from Aligarh and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Budh Nagar for the polls, Singh said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and has fielded three candidates in each of the states, senior leader Sanjay Singh said Sunday. In Uttar Pradesh, the AAP has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Satish Chandra Sharma from Aligarh and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Budh Nagar for the polls, Singh said in a tweet.

The party is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh. For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh said.

Also read| Kanhaiya Kumar to be CPI’s candidate from Begusarai after Mahagatbandhan rift widens in Bihar

In Bihar, Aleemuddin Ansari has been fielded from Kishanganj, Raghunath Kumar from Sitamarhi and Satyendra Kumar from Bhagalpur, he said in another tweet.

