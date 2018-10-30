Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP announces 5 candidates, Bhagwant Mann to contest from Sangrur

The sitting MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh will contest from their respective constituencies, party’s core committee chairman Budh Ram told media in Chandigarh.

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday announced the names of five candidates in Punjab for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The sitting MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh will contest from their respective constituencies, party’s core committee chairman Budh Ram told media in Chandigarh. The party named Ravjot Singh as its candidate from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar Sahib and Narinder Singh Shergil from Anandpur Sahib seat.

Party leader Ravjot Singh had contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Sham Chaurasi seat while Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal is the party zonal in-charge for Majha. Narinder Singh Shergill had also contested 2017 Punjab Assembly polls from Mohali.

The names of candidates for the remaining eight seats will be announced later, Budh Ram said. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won four out of total 13 seats during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.