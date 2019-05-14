Lok Sabha Election 2019: SP, BSP to stay out of crucial opposition meet in Delhi

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 7:32:38 PM

Lok Sabha Election Results: SP-BSP not to join opposition meeting called by Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on May 21.

Mayawati, Akhilesh, SP, BSPSamajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP Supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh at an election rally in Saharanpur. (File Photo).

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Two strong regional allies in India’s most populous state are unwilling to join crucial opposition meet called by TDP Supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi. The meeting proposed for May 21, two days before the counting on May has not find many takers.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati are unlikely to join the meeting that is aimed at chalking out the opposition’s strategy in case there is no clear winner.

The meeting was initiated by Chandrababu Naidu who has been reaching out to non-BJP, non-Congress leaders in different states to cobble up a bloc that can topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the BJP and NDA fail to win a clear majority.

“There is no point in a marriage that may last for just two days,” said a senior Samajwadi Party leader.

Chandrababu Naidu has been reaching out to opposition leaders that are crucial for forging an anti-BJP front at the centre. However, the leaders of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh are not keen to join any opposition meeting before the results are out.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, two arch rivals and former chief minister in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, have come together to jointly fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their home turf as BJP routed them in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election and 2017 assembly election.

The alliance of these two unlikely partners has been considered the biggest threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a second term as the road to power at Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh.

SP-BSP have joined hands not only to topple Prime Minister Modi but also to keep the main opposition party Congress under check as they firmly shut the door for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in the state. Similarly, these parties are unwilling to join any formal discussion with the opposition parties until the results are declared.

“We will make friends and allies only when the results are known. It doesn’t make sense before the results are out,” the Samajwadi Party leader told Financial Express Online.

